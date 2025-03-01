Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Michael Truett Tate Sells 125,800 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,292.26. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Truett Tate sold 34,474 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $3,174,021.18.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 81.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

