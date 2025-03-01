Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Issues Earnings Results

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Astrana Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

