Athena Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VHT stock opened at $271.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

