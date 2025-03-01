Athena Investment Management Sells 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Athena Investment Management trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,560,000 after purchasing an additional 171,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.