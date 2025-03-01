AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

