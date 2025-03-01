Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,279 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Dynatrace worth $144,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,342,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after purchasing an additional 494,028 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after purchasing an additional 648,808 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dynatrace by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,611,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,930,000 after buying an additional 292,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $57.26 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. This trade represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

