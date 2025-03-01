Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.93 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of FactSet Research Systems worth $132,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $461.93 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.40.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.