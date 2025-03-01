Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $152.10 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 495,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $152,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $66.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

