Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of BWX Technologies worth $153,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This trade represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

