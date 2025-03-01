Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,543 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $137,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

