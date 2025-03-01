Bank OZK Acquires 1,361 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

