Bank OZK Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $138.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

