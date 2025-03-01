Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.01 on Friday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $53.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

