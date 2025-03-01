Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.
Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. 6,621,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,574. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
