Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. 6,621,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,574. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

