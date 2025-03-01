Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.62.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BECN opened at $115.42 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.