Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55), Zacks reports. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Beigene updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beigene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONC opened at $271.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. Beigene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $287.88.

Get Beigene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Beigene

In other Beigene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total transaction of $310,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $190,535,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,642 shares in the company, valued at $189,966,920. This represents a 50.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,950 shares of company stock worth $204,616,547 over the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beigene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.