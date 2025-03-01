BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Director Sells $1,095,900.00 in Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,095,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at $59,776,230.80. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after purchasing an additional 333,287 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 151.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.