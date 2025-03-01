BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Director Sells $1,095,900.00 in Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,095,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at $59,776,230.80. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BellRing Brands Price Performance
BellRing Brands stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
