Benchmark Upgrades Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) to Strong-Buy

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Benchmark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPXX opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPXX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 634,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 384,645 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $8,036,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $8,036,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $8,724,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

