Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00. Bentley Systems traded as low as $43.75 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 373842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 324,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 211,476 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

