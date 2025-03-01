Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

