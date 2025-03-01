Best 5G Stocks To Follow Now – February 28th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Onsemi are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, provide, or benefit from fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology and infrastructure. These companies often include network equipment providers, telecommunications service firms, semiconductor manufacturers, and related tech innovators positioned to capitalize on the global expansion of faster and more reliable connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,515,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,748,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.25. 5,725,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,351,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.68.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $248.85. The company had a trading volume of 598,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $286.72. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. 3,102,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,426,022. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60.

