Best Large Cap Stocks To Consider – February 26th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, AppLovin, Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks represent shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These established businesses are generally known for their financial stability, consistent performance, and lower volatility, making them a popular choice among investors seeking steady returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. 206,350,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,607,688. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $13.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.10. 78,528,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,081,828. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,838,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,135,664. The company has a market cap of $326.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ:APP traded down $54.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,846,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,156. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.70 and a 200-day moving average of $250.18.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $15.67 on Wednesday, hitting $673.17. 11,464,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,625,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $648.73 and its 200 day moving average is $594.06.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,897,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,340,938. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.66. 29,453,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,677,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

