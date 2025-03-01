Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – February 27th

Meta Platforms, Ambarella, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares in companies that primarily develop, manufacture, or distribute virtual reality hardware, software, and immersive content. These companies typically operate in sectors such as gaming, education, healthcare, and enterprise training, harnessing VR technologies to enhance user engagement and experience. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $669.69. 7,512,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,622,792. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $650.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.62.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA traded down $10.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.02. 3,790,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. 7,413,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,587,865. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

