Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.14. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 8,690 shares trading hands.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

