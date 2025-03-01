BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,165 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of BioLife Solutions worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,688.95. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,468.58. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,009 shares of company stock worth $272,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

