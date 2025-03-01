BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

BIT Mining Price Performance

BTCM stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.56. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BIT Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

