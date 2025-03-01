BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECAT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,053,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.61 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

