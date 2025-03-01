Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

BE stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

