Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at TD Cowen

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,968,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,612,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

