bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Releases Earnings Results

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.66%.
bpost NV/SA Stock Performance
bpost NV/SA stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.
bpost NV/SA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bpost NV/SA
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.