Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 961.7% from the January 31st total of 132,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Performance

BNAI opened at $0.39 on Friday. Brand Engagement Network has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.