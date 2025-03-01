Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the January 31st total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNRG opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
About Brenmiller Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brenmiller Energy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.