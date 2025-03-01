Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the January 31st total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNRG opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.