Brian J. Willey Purchases 450 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian J. Willey bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $23,877.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,467. The trade was a 30.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

