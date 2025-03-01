Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,473,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,365,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $46,695,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

