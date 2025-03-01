Brokerages Set CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT at $22.25

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 4.24.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Analysts expect that CleanSpark will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,186 shares of company stock valued at $246,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,655,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,029,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,517,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 353,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,073,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,730,000 after purchasing an additional 261,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 914,279 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

