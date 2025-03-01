Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $161.13

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. XPO has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.12.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 292,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

