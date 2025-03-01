Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
