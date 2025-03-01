Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (BPYPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 31st

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Brookfield Property Preferred has raised its dividend by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

BPYPM stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

