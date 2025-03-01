Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

