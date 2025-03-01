Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 69.60 ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brooks Macdonald Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 1,555 ($19.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £252.77 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.18. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,400 ($17.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,140 ($26.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at Brooks Macdonald Group

In related news, insider Andrea Montague bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($41,750.50). Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

