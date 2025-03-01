Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 916 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 3.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.54 and its 200 day moving average is $318.73. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

