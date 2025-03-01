Bruni J V & Co. Co. Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $53,949,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,364,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Quanta Services by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 279,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after buying an additional 125,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,956,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $259.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

