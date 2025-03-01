Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 20th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $52.55 on Friday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

