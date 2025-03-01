Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Carl Russo Sells 25,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Calix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 889,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 382,301 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 364,209 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Calix by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,565,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after buying an additional 361,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

