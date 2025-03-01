Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $810,982.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,589 shares in the company, valued at $25,373,896.38. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.