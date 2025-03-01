Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 on April 28th

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMGet Free Report) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$87.67 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$63.20 and a 52-week high of C$95.50. The stock has a market cap of C$82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$89.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CM

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Rimmer sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$93,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guse sold 5,360 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.28, for a total value of C$499,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,043.60. The trade was a 92.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 177,012 shares of company stock worth $16,687,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.