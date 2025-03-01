Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6723 per share by the bank on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $60.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
