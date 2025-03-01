Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – February 26th

Celsius, Molson Coors Beverage, CSX, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Diageo, and Raymond James are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares that represent ownership in companies operating in Canada, primarily traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to various sectors of the Canadian economy, including natural resources, financial services, and technology, offering a means to diversify investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,494. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 999,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,825. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. 1,775,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,032,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 4,012,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,248. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 636,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,956. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 383,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

NYSE RJF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. 243,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32.

