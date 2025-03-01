Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.78 and traded as high as C$34.86. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.84, with a volume of 855,723 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.78.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

