Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Position Decreased by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,833 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,532,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 749,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $35.28 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

